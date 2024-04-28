872 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $149.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

