ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 0.3 %

ABVX opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

