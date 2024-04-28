Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Financial Review

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 0 0 0 N/A JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $17.15 billion N/A $2.23 billion $5.53 9.29 JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Banco Macro and JSB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Banco Macro has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Banco Macro pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Macro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 12.92% 56.62% 15.69% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Banco Macro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco Macro beats JSB Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, residential mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services, including deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services; and trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; and working capital facilities, credit for investment projects, and leasing and foreign trade transactions. Further, the company provides transaction services, such as cash management, collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; information services comprising Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers; and Internet and mobile banking services. Additionally, it offers short-term and medium-to-long-term corporate lending products. Banco Macro S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

