BMO Capital Markets Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $82.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $75.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

