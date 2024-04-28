Critical Contrast: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Sentage and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sentage
|-$16,035.00
|-342.86
|-$2.56 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Yiren Digital
|$689.53 million
|0.65
|$292.99 million
|$3.26
|1.56
Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sentage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Yiren Digital
|42.51%
|28.62%
|22.10%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Sentage has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sentage and Yiren Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sentage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Yiren Digital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Summary
Yiren Digital beats Sentage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Sentage
Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.
