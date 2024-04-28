DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $193.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

