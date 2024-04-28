First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.96.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.27 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.89.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

