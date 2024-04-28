First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion.
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.27 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.89.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
