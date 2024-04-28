Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Decreased by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 13.66%.
FTS opened at C$53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. The stock has a market cap of C$26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.
In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total value of C$37,706.21. In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. Also, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Insiders acquired a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
