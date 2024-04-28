Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

