FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Decreased by Analyst

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.63.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

