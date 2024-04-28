Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Gentherm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

