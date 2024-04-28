HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.34. 26,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 121,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

