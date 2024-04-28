Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY24 guidance at $1.82-1.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.820-1.900 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.