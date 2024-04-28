KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,056,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 7,677,060 shares.The stock last traded at $14.59 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEKE. HSBC decreased their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Trading Up 7.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. KE’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

