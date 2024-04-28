Keyera Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.67.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$35.59 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of C$29.31 and a one year high of C$35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

