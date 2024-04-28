Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Kraken Robotics Price Performance
Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
