Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

