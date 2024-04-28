OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.
OceanaGold Trading Up 2.2 %
TSE OGC opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.
OceanaGold Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OceanaGold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.