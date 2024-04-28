OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 8.10%.

OceanaGold Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE OGC opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson purchased 44,400 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

