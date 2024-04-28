PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

