PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNLRY opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.
About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
