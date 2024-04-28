Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $76,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 161.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 548.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 256.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

