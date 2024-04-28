Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.76 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

