Raymond James Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a one year low of C$12.04 and a one year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

