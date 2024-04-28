United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.40 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

