USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-3.000 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $69.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $539,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,791. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

