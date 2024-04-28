Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in April

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,156,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 55,061,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Xiaomi in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xiaomi

Xiaomi Trading Up 4.7 %

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

(Get Free Report)

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.