Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DK opened at $29.34 on Friday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 133.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $16,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $7,464,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.