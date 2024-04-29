Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

