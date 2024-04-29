Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Loews by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Loews by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

