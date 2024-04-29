Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $822.44 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $563.38 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $832.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

