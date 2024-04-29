DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.