DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

