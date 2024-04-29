Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 366,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
