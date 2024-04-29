Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
APD opened at $236.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Air Products and Chemicals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.