Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $236.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

