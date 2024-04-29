Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 300 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $822.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.38 and a 52-week high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $832.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.