Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 339,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $2,826,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

