Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $175,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,702,000 after buying an additional 726,183 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $60.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

