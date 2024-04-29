Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

