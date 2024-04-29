iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $33,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $159.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

