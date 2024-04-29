Loews (L) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $78.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

