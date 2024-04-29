MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.1 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.34 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.