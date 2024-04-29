Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$11,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$584.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$13.08 and a 1 year high of C$17.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRG.UN

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.