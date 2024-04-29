Olin (NYSE:OLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

