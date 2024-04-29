Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

