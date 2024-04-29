Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,520 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,246,000 after purchasing an additional 958,894 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.02 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

