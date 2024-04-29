Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $182.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

