Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 1,812 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 314,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

