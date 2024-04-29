Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 47.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $16.19 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,217,370. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

