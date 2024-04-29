Truist Financial Corp Has $42.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $42,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,694,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

