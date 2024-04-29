Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.