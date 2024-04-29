Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of MaxCyte as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MXCT. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 94.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXCT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MaxCyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

