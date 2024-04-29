Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

