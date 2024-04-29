Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

